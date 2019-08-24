|
Edgar Lord Jr.
Edgar Martin Lord Jr., 56, of Heavener died Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Spiro.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday at Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home Chapel with burial at Heavener Memorial Park.
He is survived by his wife, Marie; four stepdaughters, Carmen Herbert, Teresa Slingleton, Tracy Plouman and Connie Black; a stepson, Wesley Claunts; his mother, Gwen Lord; and four sisters, Debbera Brown, Lorri and Sue Lord and Angela Smith.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 25, 2019