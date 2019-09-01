|
|
Edith Chrisman
Edith Jewell Skaggs Chrisman was born Jan. 26, 1943, in Clarksville to Sidney and Annie Rose Skaggs. She passed away Aug. 29, 2019, in Clarksville at the age of 76. She was a secretary and a member of Clarksville Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her husband, John Chrisman of the home; her daughters, Mitzi Kimbrough (David) of Alabama, Angela Styles (Jamey) of Coal Hill, Andrea Chrisman of Clarksville and Jonna Webb (Kevin) of Lamar; her brother, Lester Skaggs of Clarksville; her sisters, Gladys Gipson of Clarksville; Roseanna Woodard of Sallisaw; 12 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at Clarksville Church of Christ with Jake Chism officiating. Burial will follow at Hess Cemetery in Coal Hill. Arrangements are under the direction of Hardwicke Funeral Home in Clarksville.
Pallbearers will be her grandchildren.
Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Wednesday at Clarksville Church of Christ, prior to the service.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 2, 2019