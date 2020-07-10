Edith Lee

Edith (Bagley) Lee, 93, of Muldrow died July 6, 2020, in Tulsa.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday at Lee's Chapel Assembly of God Church in Muldrow with burial at Lee's Chapel Cemetery, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Muldrow.

She is survived by a daughter, Marilyn Daugherty; four sisters, Helen Fouts, Wilma Faulkner, Annetta Bearce and Jeanice Rhoads; five grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, where the family will greet from 6-8 p.m.



