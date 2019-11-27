Home

Edith Marston


1946 - 2019
Edith Marston Obituary
Edith Marston
Edith Marston, 73, of Mulberry passed away Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at her home. She was a homemaker and a member of First Freewill Baptist Church in Mulberry and Mulberry EHC Quilting Club. She was born July 14, 1946, in Mulberry to the late Oscar and Retha (Johnson) Stapp.
Survivors include her husband, Gordon Marston of the home; a daughter, Tammy Greenfield and husband Jarrod of Mulberry; a son, Stacey Marston of Fort Smith; a sister, Lennie Henson; two grandchildren, Trevor and Tori Lanphear; and three great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at Ocker Chapel in Alma with interment at New Cemetery, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.
The family will visit with friends 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Ocker Funeral Home, 917 U.S. 64 East, Alma.
To place an online tribute, please visit www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 1, 2019
