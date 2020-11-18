Edith Sheldon

Edith Mae Sheldon, 94, of Dyer passed away Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at her home. She was born March 18, 1926, in Hope to William and Edna (Bunting) Randall.

She was a former waitress. She loved working in the yard, staying on the go, spending time with her family and going to the casino.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bruce Sheldon; her longtime companion, Ray Manning; a son, George Raymond Weese; a greatgrandson, Ethan Avila; a son-in-law, Mike Wright; three sisters, Mauna Kidd, Pat Teague and Lucile Weese; and two brothers, Malvin Randall and Bill Randall.

Survivors include two daughters, Gail Weese and Marilyn Wright, both of Dyer; two sons, Randy Weese of Dyer and Billy Wayne Weese and wife Joyce of Owatana, Minn.; a brother-in-law, Ralph Weese; nine grandchildren, Ericka Sevenstar, Jared Weese, Dylan Weese, Jason Turney, Renee Avila, Lisa Johnston, Frank Lozano, Cindy Davidson and Dalton Weese; 19 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren and one on the way; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Edith's request was to be cremated. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home.



