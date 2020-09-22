Edith Weaver

Edith Easter Weaver, 98, of Van Buren passed away Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at a local rehabilitation facility surrounded by people who cared for her. She was born April 16, 1922, Easter Sunday morning, in Nancy, Ky., to Herbert and Loretta Doss.

Edith was loved by all who knew her. She was a mother, wife, daughter, sister to six siblings, aunt, cousin, friend and a godly Christian woman. Of all her roles in life, being "Granny" was by far her favorite role.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 59 years, Eriga Hobart Weaver; three brothers; and two sisters. Her sister, Dorothy, is still with us at the age of 100.

She is survived by a son, Richard; a daughter-in-law, Debbie; six grandchildren, Rick and spouse Tami, Stuart and spouse Summer, Landon and spouse Krisha, Candice and spouse Mike, Celsey and Cody; 10 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and several cousins.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 24 at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith. Graveside committal service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Hillcrest Cemetery in Uvalde, Texas, under the direction of Rushing-Estes-Knowles Mortuary.

Family visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Lewis Funeral Chapel.

Honorary pallbearers are her grandsons, Rick Weaver, Stuart Weaver, Mike McDonald, Landon Myers and Cody Myers; and her great-grandsons, Anthony Mata Weaver, Glavine McDonald, Jagger Weaver, Major Weaver and Lincoln Myers.



