Or Copy this URL to Share

Edlin Brannon

Edlin "Bob" Keith Brannon, 90, of Fort Smith died Oct. 13, 2020.

Memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley; three daughters, Susan Kennedy, Marcie Grimes and Lisa Jennings; three grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store