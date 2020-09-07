Edmond Billy

Edmond Talmadge Billy, 81, of Fanshawe passed away Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Little Rock. He was born Dec. 22, 1938, in McCurtain, Okla., to William and Rina (Griffith) Billy. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a plumbing contractor.

Edmond was preceded in death by his parents; three grandsons, Steven Tyler Billy, Matthew Billy and Landon Shelton; and numerous siblings.

Survivors include his wife, Addie Geraldine (Perkins); four daughters, Rhonda Thompson, Connie Younus and husband Ezzeldin Mahmoyd, Tracey McBride and Glenda and Bill Needham; five sons, Shannon Billy, Shane Billy, Glenn Billy, Simon and Debbie Billy Lance Richardson and David and Chloe Torres; 27 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; numerous brothers and sisters; and other relatives, loved ones and friends.

Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8 at Vaughn Cemetery Pavilion in Gimore, Okla., with Christopher Cunningham and David Torres officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Evans and Miller Funeral Home in Poteau.

Pallbearers will be Shannon Billy Jr., Tristan Billy, Cary Billy, Shawn Vihroski, Dakota Johnson, Gregg Needham, David Torres, Chase Melton, Bryar Melton, Mason Robbins, Collin Sisco, Colton Needham, Carter Rice, Cason Rice and Jaxon Gullick.



