|
|
Edmund Stites
Service for Edmund "Ed" Eull Stites, 80, of Sallisaw will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 4, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Sallisaw. Burial will follow at Sallisaw City Cemetery, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Service.
He was born April 11, 1938, in Sallisaw to John Thomas Stites and Lessie (Curl) Stites and passed away March 28, 2019, in Sallisaw. He was married to Julia Gwendolyn (Riggs) Stites on Aug. 13, 1959, in Sallisaw. Mr. Stites was a 1957 graduate of Sallisaw High School and attended Connors State College and Northeastern State University. He was a longtime self-employed businessman.
Survivors are his wife, Gwen of the home; a daughter, Malora Stites of Sallisaw; three sons, Eddie Stites of Sallisaw, Greg Stites and wife Dana of Sallisaw and Larry Stites of Sallisaw; nine grandchildren, Danna and husband Dr. Chris Orendorff, April and husband James McInerny, Courtney Stites, Christina and husband James Pletcher, Noah Rumsey, James Godfrey, Jacquette Godfrey, Shaun Godfrey and John Godfrey; nine great-grandchildren, Addy, Will, Ella, Dean, Gabe, Owen, Stella, Frankie and Kiley; a brother, Don Stites and wife Jimmie Lou of Sallisaw; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by a son, Melvin Godfrey; his parents; five brothers,: Ted, J.T., Charles, Herbert and Doug; three sisters, Margaret Davidson, Ima Jean Copeland and Verna Lee Lindsey.
Active pallbearers will be his nephews.
Honorary pallbearers will be E.C. Riggs, Seaynoah Mayfield, Boyd Walton, Rex Whatley, Leroy Hensley, Jim Lessley, Archie Risenhoover, Larry Osborne, Earl Ed Strebeck, Sandy Davis, Larry Smith and Mike Neer.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw, where the family will greet from 6-8 p.m.
Memorials may be made to your local humane society.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 3, 2019