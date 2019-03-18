|
Edna Aary
Edna Lavern Hovey Aary, 86, of Alma passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019, in Fort Smith. Edna was born April 7, 1932, in Monroe, Okla., to Curtis and Clara Rose (Walker) Solomon. She was a lifelong resident of this area: Red Oak, Okla., Fanshawe, Bokoshe and Alma. She loved going to church, gospel singing, flea markets and yard sales. She planted huge gardens, flowers and loved having very large family gatherings where she could be the center of attention. She never met a stranger and loved to sing specials in church or anywhere. She was a member of Crosspoint. She loved her family, especially the grandkids.
Edna was preceded in death by her husbands, Edmond Hovey and Grady Aary; her parents, Curtis and Clara Solomon; daughter, Joyce Lavern McClour; grandchildren, Monica Jean Box, Rocky Calhoun and Mitchell McClour; great-grandchildren, Jason Hudlow II and Joyce Kay Calhoun; brothers, Curtis Jr. and EJ Solomon; and sister, Thelma Louise Jordan.
Survivors include her children, Mary Mills of Shady Cove, Ore., Gail Vosler of Red Oak, Julia Preston of Fanshawe, Clifford Hovey and wife Trish of Bokoshe, Deborah Box and husband Eugene of Holsom Valley, Okla., Carmel Cook and Dewey of Van Buren, and Keith Hovey and Monaco of Alma; 21 grandkids; 34 great-grandkids; 18 great-great-grandkids; her furbaby, Lucky (Pomeranian); siblings, Dortha James of Cameron, Mildred Davis of Park Hill, Okla., Joe Solomon and wife Linda of Spiro and Harold Solomon of Cameron.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Evans Chapel of Memories in Poteau. Burial will be at Fanshawe Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Jacob Hudlow, Bryce Palmer, Curtley Solomon, Frankie Solomon, Brian Scamardo Jr., Johnathan Teltow, Shawn Cook and Ryan Hovey.
Honorary pallbearers are Trey Willett, Doug Reineman, Casey Thompson and Junior Hudlow.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Evans and Miller Funeral Home in Poteau.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 19, 2019