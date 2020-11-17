Edna Hough
Edna Louise Hough, 103, of Fort Smith passed away Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in Little Rock. She was born June 23, 1917, in Bardonia, N.Y., to Jacob and Catherine Haye.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert Edwin Hough; and a son, Robert Edwin Hough Jr.
She is survived by a daughter-in-law, Michele Hough of Barling; two sons, Stephen Hough and wife Sandra of Fort Smith and Keith Hough and wife Lisa of Little Rock; six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at Roselawn Cemetery in Fort Smith. Services have been entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
.