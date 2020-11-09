1/1
Edna Nichols
1939 - 2020
Edna Jean Bowman Nichols, 80, of Ozark passed away Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at her home in the presence of her loved ones after an extended illness and while under the loving care of Heart of Hospice. She was born Nov. 18, 1939, in the Mountain Top community of Franklin County, the daughter of Elvis and Pearlie Martin Bowman. She was a member of Full Gospel Temple.
She was preceded in death by her father; her husband of 56 years, Mart Nichols Jr.; a son, David Nichols Sr.; and a sister, Wilene Mason.
She is survived by her precious 99-year-old mother, Pearlie Bowman of Ozark; a daughter, Teresa Alston of Ozark; a son, Paul Nichols of Ozark; a sister, Juanita Parrish of Ozark; a brother, Omer Bowman of Ozark; three granddaughters, Laura Simpson of Scranton, Monica Nichols of Clarksville and Casondra Nichols of Russellville; five grandsons, Daniel Hill of Farmington, David and Matt Nichols, both of Ozark, and Josh and Martin Nichols, both of Russellville; four great-grandchildren, Alivia Hill of Fort Smith, Erik Hill of Farmington and Ana and August Nichols, both of Ozark; four nieces; and three nephews.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, at Shaffer Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Don Simpson Sr. officiating. Burial will be at Mountain View Cemetery, under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home in Ozark.
The family will visit with friends from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Shaffer Funeral Home, 2315 W. Commercial St., Ozark.
To leave an online condolence, please visit ShafferFuneralHomeOzark.com.

Published in Times Record from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
