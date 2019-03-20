|
|
Edna Wade
Edna Jane Dawson Wade died peacefully on March 19, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was born Oct. 28, 1936, in Conway to James Clarence Dawson and Esther Taylor Dawson. She attended Conway High School. In 1956, she graduated from Arkansas Teachers College in Conway. She taught mathematics at Hughes High School in Hughes. In Nov. 1956, she married Leslie Farley Wade II. The couple moved to the Seattle-area in 1957. In 1981, the Wades moved to Huntsville, Ala., where Jane taught accounting at a junior college. In 1991, the Wades retired to Clarksville.
Jane was a member of First United Methodist Church in Clarksville. She was also a former regent and member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and past president and member of Philanthropic Educational Organization Chapter Q.
Jane lived her life with integrity, curiosity and passion. She was a gifted teacher, whether teaching high school mathematics, adult Sunday school or showing a granddaughter how to knit. More importantly, she taught her children and grandchildren about unconditional love and wonder at God's creations.
Jane's passions included Bible study, genealogical research, sewing, knitting and playing cards with her children and grandchildren. Her travels took her variously to China and Israel, but she best loved to be at her home on the Arkansas River.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Farley; five children, Dr. Laura Wade of Wenatchee, Wash., Holly Matter (Brad) of Seattle, Stephen Wade (Kimberly) of Bartlett, Ill., Karen Wade of Lamar and Daniel Wade (Suzann) of Oklahoma City; nine grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by daughter, Anne Leslie Wade.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Hardwicke Chapel in Clarksville.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday, March 22, 2019, at First United Methodist Church in Clarksville with the Rev. Larry Kelso officiating. Burial will follow at Oakland Cemetery in Clarksville.
Pallbearers will be Bill Eakin, Ben Eakin, Dylan Eakin, Brad Matter, Jereme Garland and Sean Wade.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First United Methodist Church or the .
An online guestbook is available at www.hardwickefuneral.com.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 21, 2019