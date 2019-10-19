Home

Edra Taylor


1933 - 2019
Edra Taylor Obituary
Edra Taylor
Edra Faye Taylor, 86, of Cameron went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, in Fort Smith. She was born March 5, 1933, in Paw Paw Bottoms, the daughter of the late John and Minnie (O'Neal) Brown. She was a homemaker and of the Christian faith.
She was preceded in death by her twin sister, Audra Ledford; her brothers, Hubert, Nealy, Charlie, Eun and Leonard Brown; her great-grandson, Jaxson Gavin; and her son-in-law, Bill Brand.
Survivors include her loving husband of 64 years and 3 months, Guy; four daughters, Gladys Walker of Cameron, Betty Bentley and husband Eugene of Cameron, Donna Anderson and husband Ed of Barling and Shirley Calma and husband Jerry of Cameron; 10 grandchildren, Jonathan Calma, Heather Sims, Jeremy Calma, Amy Bentley, Jacqueline Calma, Tasha Clarkson and Wesley, Dakota, Brooke and Brandan Calma; six stepgrandchildren, Chris, Ben, Megan, Chuck Jr., Braxton and Heather; 27 great-grandchildren; three stepgreat-great-grandchildren; two brothers, Paul Brown of Bloomington, Ill., and Orville Brown of Fort Smith; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at Assembly of God Church in Bonanza with interment at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith officiated by the Revs. Rick Yarberro and Billy Goines, under the direction of Smith Mortuary in Charleston.
Family will visit with friends 6-8 p.m. Monday at Assembly of God Church in Bonanza.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Jonathan, Jeremy, Wesley, Dakota and Brandan Calma.
Honorary pallbearers are Chuck Bentley, Rick Sims, Don Gavin and David Clarkson.
Online condolences may be made at www.smithmortuaryinc.com.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 21, 2019
