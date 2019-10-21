|
Edra Taylor
Edra Faye Taylor, 86, of Cameron died Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, in Fort Smith.
Funeral service will be 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Bonanza Assembly of God Church with burial at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith under the direction of Smith Mortuary.
She is survived by her husband, Guy; four daughters, Gladys Walker, Betty Bentley, Donna Anderson and Shirley Calma; two brothers, Paul and Orville Brown; 10 grandchildren; six stepgrandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and three stepgreat-great-grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 22, 2019