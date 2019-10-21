Home

Smith Mortuary Inc
22 N Greenwood
Charleston, AR 72933
(479) 965-2212
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Assembly of God Church
Bonanza, AR
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
11:30 AM
Assembly of God Church
Bonanza, AR
View Map
Edra Taylor Obituary
Edra Taylor
Edra Faye Taylor, 86, of Cameron died Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, in Fort Smith.
Funeral service will be 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Bonanza Assembly of God Church with burial at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith under the direction of Smith Mortuary.
She is survived by her husband, Guy; four daughters, Gladys Walker, Betty Bentley, Donna Anderson and Shirley Calma; two brothers, Paul and Orville Brown; 10 grandchildren; six stepgrandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and three stepgreat-great-grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 22, 2019
