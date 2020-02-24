|
Edward Adams
Edward Ray Adams, 78, of Poteau died Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, in Fort Smith.
Memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at First Christian Church in Poteau under the direction of Evans and Miller Funeral Home in Poteau.
He is survived by his wife, Diane; a daughter, Stacy Adams-Parker of Cameron, Texas; three sons, Daniel and David Adams, both of Norman, Okla., and Brian Adams of Russellville; three grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 25, 2020