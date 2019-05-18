|
|
Edward Clare
Edward M. Clare, of Magazine, passed from this life on May 16, 2019. He was 73 years old.
Mr. Clare moved with his parents to Magazine in the 1960s and, after living in other places as a young adult, settled there permanently in 1993. Mr. Clare graduated from Magazine High School in 1964 and enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps shortly after. He served in the Vietnam War and was present at the very important siege of Khe Sanh during that service. He continued to serve in the USMC until 1979, when he moved his family to Booneville. He later earned his bachelor's degree from Arkansas Tech University and worked for Spang & Company at Magnetics in Booneville for over 20 years as supervisor of the shipping department.
He was married to Barbara (Strom) Clare of Booneville. Ed and Barbara would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on June 1, 2019.
He was preceded in death by one son, Alfred "Fred" Clare; one brother, James "Jim" Clare; and his parents, Otto H. and Genevieve (Stevens) Clare.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements were under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Strom Clare of the home; one daughter, Jennifer K. Clare of Naples, Fla.; one son and daughter-in-law, Nathan E. Clare and Amber Mashburn Clare of Melbourne, Fla.; and three beautiful grandchildren who he loved to distraction, Raegan, Cullen and Shiloh Clare, who will miss their beloved "Papa."
Mr. Clare was often approached for help for all manner of things and never turned anyone away. He was very proud of his military service in the USMC and very proud of the accomplishments of his wife and children. He will be missed by many family and friends.
Online obituary is available at www.robertsfh.com.
Published in Times Record on May 19, 2019