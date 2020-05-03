|
Edward Jirash
Edward "Ed" Christopher Jirash, 69, of Howe died Friday, May 1, 2020, in Fort Smith.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday outside Freeman Life Center, behind First Missionary Baptist Church in Howe. Burial with military honors will be at Howe Cemetery, under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home.
He is survived by his wife, Vickie; three sons, Paul, James and Daniel Jirash; two stepsons, Ryan and Justin McCullah; a brother, John Jirash; and seven grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on May 4, 2020