Home

POWERED BY

Services
DOWDEN FUNERAL HOME
710 US Hwy 270
Heavener, OK 74937
918-653-2222
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Jirash
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Jirash

Send Flowers
Edward Jirash Obituary
Edward Jirash
Edward "Ed" Christopher Jirash, 69, of Howe died Friday, May 1, 2020, in Fort Smith.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday outside Freeman Life Center, behind First Missionary Baptist Church in Howe. Burial with military honors will be at Howe Cemetery, under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home.
He is survived by his wife, Vickie; three sons, Paul, James and Daniel Jirash; two stepsons, Ryan and Justin McCullah; a brother, John Jirash; and seven grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on May 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -