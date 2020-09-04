1/
Edward Lamproe
Edward Lamproe
Edward Moore Lamproe, 90, of Arkoma passed away Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at a local hospital. He was a longtime logger and upholsterer and enjoyed collecting everything. He was a member of Church of Christ in Yucca Valley, Calif.
He was preceded in death by the mother of his children, Melba Lamproe; his second wife, Gerry Lamproe; a son, Jesse Lamproe; his parents; seven sisters; and 15 brothers.
He is survived by two daughters, Margie Pursel and husband Patrick and Brenda Johnson and husband Jesse, both of Arkoma; four sons, Eddie Lamproe of Medford, Ore., Delbert Lamproe of White City, Ore., Leonard Lamproe of California and Joseph Amundson and wife Kim of Roland; two sisters, Dorothy Slusher and husband Earl of Mulberry and Susie Harris of Van Buren; a daughter-in-law, Cindy Lamproe of White City, Ore.; 18 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9 at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren with burial at Morrison Cemetery in Rudy, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
The family will visit with relatives and friends from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Daniel Lamproe, Joshua Johnson, Jeremiah Johnson, Tom Collins, Jimmy Lamproe and Paul Lamproe.
Honorary pallbearers are James Johnson, Jack Lamproe and Joey Amundson.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.

Published in Times Record from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-2523
