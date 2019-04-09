|
Edward Meyer Jr.
Edward Lee Meyer Jr., 88, of Fort Smith passed from this life April 8, 2019, in Greenwood. He was born Dec. 4, 1930, in Cincinnati. Edward retired as master sergeant from the U.S. Air Force after 20 years and was a veteran of both the Korean and Vietnam Wars. Following his retirement, he and his wife Clara co-owned and operated Meyer and Mullins Marine Service. Ed achieved the status of master marine mechanic and was a member of the Coast Guard Auxiliary and Fort Smith Flotilla for 39 years. He was former director of the SASS with Old Fort Gun Club and a docent with the Fort Smith National Historic Site. Ed was a 32nd degree Mason in the Bright Star Lodge No. 213 in Dardanelle, a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and was active in the American Legion.
He is survived by his wife, Clara; his children, Becky Meyer of Fort Smith, Rick Meyer of Nashville, Tenn., Steve Meyer (Cindy) of Fort Smith, Debbie Meyer of Joplin, Mo., Dee Pless (Shawn) of Russellville and Judy Garner (Kenny) of Dardanelle; his grandchildren, Allyson, Hillary, Nick, Ryan, Caydence, Chandler, Kylee, Melissa, Paulina, Romyna, Clayton and Ronja; his great-grandson, Garrett; and his sister, Abby Rankin of Tucson, Ariz.
He was preceded in death by his father, Edward Meyer Sr.; his mother, Dorthea Rankin; his stepdad, Dr. Thomas Rankin (Melanie); and his brother, Robert Rankin.
The family will greet friends 5-7 p.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel, as well as 10-11 a.m. Friday, April 12, 2019, at Humphrey Funeral Home in Russellville.
A graveside service with U.S. Air Force honors will be 2 p.m. Friday, April 12, 2019, at St. Paul Cemetery, near Dover. Services are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
A special thank you to Pink Bud Nursing Center for the care they extended to Ed with so much love.
To leave an online memory, visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 10, 2019