Edward Nash Jr.
Edward Thomas Nash Jr., 70, of Fort Smith passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019. He was born Dec. 4, 1948, in Pittsburgh, Pa. He served his country proudly with the U.S. Army, volunteering for two tours of duty in Vietnam and ultimately retired from AOG.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William (Bud) and Lillian Bevington of Fort Smith; one stepson, Brian Picco of Fort Smith; and his wife Michele's parents.
He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Michele Nash of the home; one son, Christopher Z. Nash and wife Karen of Fort Smith; one daughter, Amanda Heflin and husband Keldric of Columbus, Ga.; one stepson, Chris Picco and wife Kristin of Van Buren; grandchildren, Raquel and Leina Nash of Fort Smith, Brianna and Alexis Chisolm of Columbus, Rylann Picco of Van Buren, Chandler Picco of Stillwater, Okla., and Gary Sims of Van Buren; one stepdaughter-in-law, Marla Stephens and husband Blaine of Stillwater; and his siblings, Jeri Collier and husband Larry of Cape Coral, Fla., Thomas Pfeuffer and wife Sandy of Jenny Lind and Keith Cline and wife Mary of Fort Smith.
A private memorial service with burial of cremains will be held at a later date at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith. Cremation is under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 24, 2019