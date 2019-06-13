Home

Martin Funeral Home
105 W 4Th St
Waldron, AR 72958
(479) 637-2167
Graveside service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Pilot Prairie Cemetery
Edward Shepard
Edward "Dutch" Shepard Jr., "The Man With a Smile", 73, of Waldron passed away June 12, 2019. He was born Aug. 9, 2019, in Denver to Edward Sr., and Dorothy (Clark) Shepard.
Dutch is survived by two daughters, Charlotte Nunez and husband Jamie and Barbara Root and husband Brian; six grandchildren, Cindel Young, Brittney Himes, Jacob Root, Brandy Roseberry, Jaime Nunez and Diego Nunez; eight great-grandchildren, Juliona Young, Haynen Young, Londann Himes, Roslynn Himes, Annie Root, Gemma Root, Ellie Root and Layla Roseberry; one brother, Jody Shepard; three sisters, RoseAnn Hunsucker, Teresa Bass and Kristie Shepard; and his former wife, Louise Massey.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy Shepard; his first wife, Annette Shepard; and one sister, Paulette Shepard.
Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, June 14, 2019, at Pilot Prairie Cemetery with his sister Prophetess Kristie Shepard officiating, under the direction of Martin Funeral Home in Waldron.
Online condolences may be sent at www.martinfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times Record on June 14, 2019
