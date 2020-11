Or Copy this URL to Share

Edwin Brown

Edwin "Ed" Randolph Brown, 63, of Shady Point died Nov. 26, 2020, in Heavener.

Funeral service will be 3 p.m. Tuesday at Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home Chapel.

He is survived by his wife, Sue; two daughters, Tiffany Hurt and Bridgette Brown; his parents, Vivian Owen and Arlen Brown; two sisters, Colette and Lisa Brown; a brother, Mark Brown; and four grandchildren.



