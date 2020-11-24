Edwin Deffenbaugh

Edwin "Coach Ed" C. Deffenbaugh, age 90, of Poteau made his final trip around the bases on Nov. 22, 2020, in Poteau. He was born July 23, 1930, to Eugene and Lula (Smith) Deffenbaugh of Natural Dam in Crawford County.

Coach Ed was married to Helen Marie (Pitchford) Deffenbaugh for 67 years and was known to look at her with a twinkle in his eye and say, "See that lady? The Lord put her in my life. She's the best thing that ever happened to me." He served in the U.S. Marine Corps for a year and the U.S. Army for three years.

He graduated from the University of Houston in 1959 with a degree in education. He began his career as a teacher and coach at St. Pius X High School in Houston, where he taught from 1959-76. They had 28 district championships and 20 final four state playoff appearances that resulted in 16 state championships. A former student shared, "None of us were as good as we thought we were, but every one of us can tell a story of Coach Deffenbaugh's humorous description of how he educated us to that fact. Coach Deffenbaugh made every one of us a better player, man, husband and father than we ever thought we could be ... he taught us to exceed our own expectations."

He enjoyed 47 years as a Texas high school coach, and 35 of those as head coach. He coached for 17 years at St. Pius X, five years at Crockett and Marshall, and eight years at Channelview. He coached 2A, 3A, 4A and 5A schools and had a career record of 593 victories and 243 losses. Coach Ed's teams were in the playoffs during 20 seasons. In 1972 and 1975, he led the St. Pius X Panthers to two TCIL state championships. In 1980, he took the Crockett Bulldogs to the state tournament in Austin. Nine of his former players signed professional contracts and over 50 received college scholarships.

He was a charter member of the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association (THSBCA) and served as director of the THSBCA in 1979 and 1980. In 1997, the Houston Area Baseball Coaches Association inducted Ed into the Hall of Honor.

On Nov. 11, Coach Ed was recognized and honored by St. Pius X as they dedicated their new St. Pius X High School Baseball Wall of Honor and placed his plaque as its very first inductee and centerpiece. The plaque read that he was beloved by students and players and he will forever be remembered as the "Father of the St. Pius X Baseball Program." In 2011, Coach Ed was inducted into the Texas High School Baseball Association Hall of Fame.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Earl Deffenbaugh and wife Stella Mae, Clarence Deffenbaugh and Harold Deffenbaugh and wife Ruby; a sister, Maude Massey and husband J.B.; his in-laws, Lester and Amy Pitchford; his wife's brothers, Earl and Bob Pitchford; two brothers-in-law, Carl Richmond and J.C. Finch; his wife's sister, Bexta Jean Pitchford; and a sister-in-law, Patsy Pitchford.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Helen (Pitchford) Deffenbaugh of the home; his wife's sisters, Wanda Richmond of Lufkin, Texas, and Sue Finch of Austin; his wife's brothers, L.K. Pitchford and wife Norma of Poteau and Bill Pitchford and wife Lynne of Heavener; two sisters-in-law, Pat Pitchford of Bossier City, La., and Laura Mae Deffenbaugh of Arkansas; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives, who were like their own children. In addition, he is survived by the many young men whose lives were forever changed by this amazing coach, as they continue to reach out as a reflection of his strength and guidance.

Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, at Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home Chapel in Heavener with Brother Brock Hardin officiating. Burial will follow at Heavener Memorial Park, under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home.

Viewing will be noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the funeral home.

Attendees are respectfully asked to wear masks at the services.



