Edwin Scheidt
Edwin "Sonny" Frank Scheidt, who resided in Charleston, died Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at his home. He was born Nov. 7, 1942, in McCloud, Okla., to Edward Frank Scheidt and Lettie Lavada (Cross) Scheidt. He was 77 years old. Sonny served in the U.S. Army, was a retired independent truck driver and of the Baptist faith.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Preston Lawrence; and a daughter, Becky Lawrence.
He is survived by his wife, Edith Scheidt of the home; four daughters, Louise Samis of Durant, Okla., Daisy Wall of Bethany, Okla., Ada Lawrence of Boswell, Okla., and June Kiene of Charleston; two sons, Roger Wardin of Lincoln and Virgal Lawrence of Durant; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 13 at Brotherton Funeral Home Chapel in Charleston with burial at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Charleston, under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home and Flower Shop in Charleston.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Timothy Wall, Tim Wall, Donald Kiene, Andrew Kiene, Kevin Kiene and Roger Wardin.
Honorary pallbearers are Ethan Mia, Xander Mia and Virgal Lawrence.
Published in Times Record from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.