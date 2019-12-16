Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-5081
Resources
More Obituaries for Edwina Byrant
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edwina Byrant

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edwina Byrant Obituary
Edwina Byrant
Edwina Bryant, 88, of Kibler passed away Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at her home. She was born June 29, 1931, in Alma to the late John and Ruby Singleton. She was a retired letter carrier for the Van Buren Post Office. She was a Baptist and she loved bowling and going to the casino.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Allen "Goob" Bryant; a daughter, Joyce Shepherd; and two sons, Allen Bryant Jr. and Gary Don Bryant.
She is survived by two sisters, Jane Bunting of Alma and Jean Guerrero of San Antonio; three grandchildren, Gary Bryant of Kibler, Delana Pendergrass of Roland and Crystal McCabe of Van Buren; five great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at Gill Cemetery in Van Buren, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
The family will visit with friends 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Gary Bryant, Joey Faldon, Jerry Pendergrass, Walter Shepherd, Jimmy Lewis and Jason Guerrero.
Honorary pallbearers are Blake Terrill and Clay Conley.
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edwina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -