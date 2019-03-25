Home

Edwina Edwards Obituary
Edwina Edwards
Edwina "Cammie" Camille (Perceful) Edwards, 56, of Roland passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019, in Roland. She was born July 16, 1962, in Fort Smith to the late William Oscar Perceful Sr. and Geneva Harmon Perceful Owens. She worked at Dixie Cup.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brothers, Rick Harmon, Bob Perceful and Mike Perceful. She was also preceded in death by her beloved fur baby, Casper.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at Edwards Funeral Home with burial to follow at Roland Cemetery, under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
Visitation will be 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel.
She is survived her husband, Leland Edwards of Roland; son, Aaron Edwards of Roland; beloved granddaughter, Emily Russell of Fort Smith; two brothers, Robert "Bo" McAlister and wife Darla of Van Buren and Roger Perceful and wife Valerie of Cecil; five sisters, Jayne Henry of Sallisaw, Rosemary "Puggy" Evert of Sallisaw, Jolene Barker of Fort Smith, Kaye Omo of Fort Smith and Terrie Burgett and husband Larry of Uniontown; and numerous nephews, nieces and a host of family and friends. She is also survived by her beloved furry companion, Lily Belle.
Pallbearers will be Keith Edwards, Buddy Harmon, Preston Prewett, David Lee McAlister, Dakota Perceful and Remington Denny.
Honorary pallbearers are her nephews and great-nephews.
To place online tributes, visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 26, 2019
