Edwina Sharnas
Edwina Sharnas, 70, of Van Buren passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020. She was born June 23, 1949, in Fort Smith to the late William and Viola Newton. She was a retired safety inspector for the U.S. Department of Agriculture, where she worked with some fine federal inspectors over the years. She was a member of Crimson Cross Church in Alma and Order of the Eastern Star.
She was preceded in death by her husband, retired Master Sgt. Robert "Bob" J. Sharnas; a daughter, Martina Sharnas; two sons, Charles and Bobby Sharnas; and two brothers, Glen Newton and Marion "Hambone" Newton.
She is survived by a daughter, Dana McKay of Memphis, Tenn.; a son, Stanley Helm of Booneville; a sister, Betty Stephens of Van Buren; and two grandchildren, Heather Hawkins of Nashville and Billy Hawkins of Memphis, Tenn.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, June 5 at Gill Cemetery Pavilion, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Viewing will be noon to 5 p.m. Thursday at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
Honorary pallbearers are Christopher Reed, Milton Reed, Hughey Miller, Stephen Vasquez, William Hawkins, Eddie Woolsey, Murray McKay and Larry Newton.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Department of Veterans Affairs online at www.va.gov.
Published in Times Record from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.