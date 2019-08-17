|
|
Effie Minks
Effie Minks, of Rock Island, was born July 25, 1920, in Midland to Tom and Mae (Powell) Barnes. She passed away Aug. 16, 2019, in Fort Smith at the age of 99. Ma loved to sell items at the flea market and attended Trinity Baptist Church in Pocola.
She is survived by her son, David Minks and wife Becky of Rock Island; brother, A.J. Barnes and wife Donna of Pocola; seven grandchildren, Brian Minks and wife Jackie of Poteau, Cynthia Myers and husband Bradley of Poteau, Teresa Eaton and husband James of Pocola, Kevin Minks and wife Amanda of Fort Smith, Steven Minks of Pocola, David Minks and wife Melinda of Van Buren and Melissa Bennett and husband Rick of Fate, Texas; 12 great-grandchildren, Britt, Brandan, Jerrett, Bryson, Hunter, Parker, Maci, Savanna, Seth, Samantha, James and Sara; four great-great-grandchildren, Tatum, Tenley, Mila and Ava; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and loved ones.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Tom and Mae Barnes; her husband, Leonard Minks; a son, Wayne Minks; two brothers, Willie Barnes and Dude Barnes; and two sisters, Liza Lowery and Ethel Pickering.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at Mallory-Martin Funeral Home Chapel in Spiro with the Rev. Roger Myers officiating. Burial will be at Macedonia Cemetery in Pocola, under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Spiro.
Pallbearers will be Britt Minks, Brandan Minks, Jerrett Demory, Bryson Myers, Hunter Myers and Parker Minks.
Honorary pallbearers are Billy Don Sweeten, Bobby Don Post, Carol Barnes, Buttons Slate and Rayford Lowery.
Viewing will be noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 18, 2019