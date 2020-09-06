1/1
Egla Robinson
1963 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Egla's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Egla Robinson
Egla Robinson, 57, of Van Buren passed away Friday, Sept. 4, 2020. She was born March 12, 1963, in Veracruz, Mexico. She worked at Fairview Elementary School in Fort Smith.
She is survived by her husband, William Robinson of the home; a daughter, Shawna Robinson of the home; and a sister, Patricia Montalvo of Mexico.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at Ministerios Uncion Del Cielo, 308 Church St., Barling, with interment to follow at Gracelawn Cemetery in Van Buren, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Richard Robinson, Jerry Cervantes, Manuel Hernandez and Gabriel Arroyo.
To place an online tribute, please go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Sep. 6 to Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Ministerios Uncion Del Cielo
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
4794745081
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved