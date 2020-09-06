Egla Robinson
Egla Robinson, 57, of Van Buren passed away Friday, Sept. 4, 2020. She was born March 12, 1963, in Veracruz, Mexico. She worked at Fairview Elementary School in Fort Smith.
She is survived by her husband, William Robinson of the home; a daughter, Shawna Robinson of the home; and a sister, Patricia Montalvo of Mexico.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at Ministerios Uncion Del Cielo, 308 Church St., Barling, with interment to follow at Gracelawn Cemetery in Van Buren, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Richard Robinson, Jerry Cervantes, Manuel Hernandez and Gabriel Arroyo.
