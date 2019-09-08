|
|
|
Eileen Barrett-Tuttle
Eileen Barrett-Tuttle, 50, died Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, in Hot Springs.
Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Witherspoon Cemetery under the direction of Beasley-Wood Funeral Home in Mena.
She is survived by: two daughters, Shelby Albright and Emily Moore; her mother, Shirley Scott; two sisters, Peggy Sherrouse and Gale Kuykendall; two brothers, Bill and Dwight Barrett; and four grandchilldren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 9, 2019