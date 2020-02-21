Home

Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-5081
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
12:30 PM
Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
View Map
Eilene Harrison


1925 - 2020
Eilene Harrison Obituary
Eilene Harrison
Elva Eilene Harrison, 94, of Alma passed away Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. She was born Oct. 9, 1925, in Yuma, Ariz., to the late Charlie and Viola Maple. She was a homemaker and a member of Van Buren First Assembly of God.
She was preceded in death by her husband, W.R. "Dub" Harrison; and a son, Charles Gentry.
She is survived by a son, Pat Harrison and wife Pam of Alma; a daughter-in-law, Liz Adkinson of Wimberley, Texas; two sisters, Juanita Burnett of Pocola and Jennie Harrison of Salinas, Calif.; a brother, Larry Williams of Indianapolis; seven grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26 at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
The family will visit with friends from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 23, 2020
