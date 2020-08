Or Copy this URL to Share

E.J. Barton Jr.

E.J. Barton Jr., 42, of Sallisaw died Aug. 9, 2020, in Tulsa.

Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Friday at Dwight Mission Cemetery in Sallisaw, under the direction of Agent Mallory Martin Funeral Service.

He is survived by four children, Sebastian, Isaac, Hunter and Cassidy; his mother, Cherokee Huggins; two sisters, Tommy Hames and Rayna Cranford; and two brothers, Terry Barton and Charles Cranford Jr.



