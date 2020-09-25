1/
Elaine Calhoun
Elaine (Benefield) Calhoun, 74, of Monroe, Okla., died Sept. 24, 2020.
Funeral service will be 3 p.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall in Heavener with burial at Heavener Memorial Park, under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home.
She is survived by a son, Billy Massey; six sisters, Anna Bandy, Margie Phillips, LaDonna Dunn, Nancy Cox, Debbie Benefield and Jaylene Shepherd; four brothers, Ronnie, James, Donald and Dewayne Benefield; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

