Elaine Calhoun

Elaine (Benefield) Calhoun, 74, of Monroe, Okla., died Sept. 24, 2020.

Funeral service will be 3 p.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall in Heavener with burial at Heavener Memorial Park, under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home.

She is survived by a son, Billy Massey; six sisters, Anna Bandy, Margie Phillips, LaDonna Dunn, Nancy Cox, Debbie Benefield and Jaylene Shepherd; four brothers, Ronnie, James, Donald and Dewayne Benefield; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.



