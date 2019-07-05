|
Elaine Smith
Elaine Smith, 63, of Fort Smith passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019, in Fayetteville. She was born Oct. 5, 1955, in Fort Worth, Texas, to the late Stanford and Delores Gilchrist. She was a bookkeeper and loved bowling, sewing, collecting Barbie dolls, ceramic cows and purses.
She is survived by her companion, Michael Kearney of Fort Smith; two daughters, Jennifer Clem of Irmo, S.C., and Jamie Williams of Alma; a brother, James Gilchrist of Burleson, Texas; and five grandchildren, Abbigal, Maddison and Jayden Clem and Isaac and Zoe Williams.
Cremation is under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
The family will visit with friends 6-8 p.m. Monday, July 8, 2019, at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation online at www.bcrf.org.
Published in Times Record on July 6, 2019