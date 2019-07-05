Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-5081
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elaine Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elaine Smith


1955 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elaine Smith Obituary
Elaine Smith
Elaine Smith, 63, of Fort Smith passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019, in Fayetteville. She was born Oct. 5, 1955, in Fort Worth, Texas, to the late Stanford and Delores Gilchrist. She was a bookkeeper and loved bowling, sewing, collecting Barbie dolls, ceramic cows and purses.
She is survived by her companion, Michael Kearney of Fort Smith; two daughters, Jennifer Clem of Irmo, S.C., and Jamie Williams of Alma; a brother, James Gilchrist of Burleson, Texas; and five grandchildren, Abbigal, Maddison and Jayden Clem and Isaac and Zoe Williams.
Cremation is under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
The family will visit with friends 6-8 p.m. Monday, July 8, 2019, at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation online at www.bcrf.org.
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.
Published in Times Record on July 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now