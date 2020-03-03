Home

Services

Edwards Funeral Home
201 North 12th Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 782-8203
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Edwards Funeral Home
201 North 12th Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
1:00 PM
Edwards Funeral Home
201 North 12th Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
1952 - 2020
Elaine Wilkins Obituary
Elaine Wilkins
Elaine Wilkins, 68, of Fort Smith passed away March 1, 2020, in Rogers. She was born Feb. 19, 1952, in Harrison to W.A. Brown and Irmalee Jordan Brown. She loved spending time with her granddaughters, who were the joys of her life. She was a great prayer warrior and enjoyed reading, Bible study and helping others.
Survivors include her loving husband, Charles Wilkins; a daughter, Manon Arnold and husband Daniel of Kibler; two granddaughters, Marybeth Elise and Emma Grace Arnold, both of Kibler; and a sister, Leamae VanRiper of Fort Smith.
Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, March 6 at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel. Private burial will be at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith. Arrangements have been entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
Visitation will be 5:3-7 p.m. Thursday at Edwards Funeral Home.
To place online condolences, visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 4, 2020
