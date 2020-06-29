Elbert Swaim
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elbert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elbert Swaim
Elbert "Jackie" Jackson Swaim, 80, of Van Buren passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020, in Fort Smith. He was born Oct. 30, 1939, in Van Buren to Fred and Evelyn Swaim. He was an upholsterer and of Assembly of God faith. He was loved greatly.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife of 38 years, Glenda Swaim; a son, Richard Dean Swaim; a son-in-law, Rick Brown; and a grandson, Braxton Goins.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Swaim of Fort Smith; six daughters, Pam Gregory (Glenn) of Mountainburg, Jacqueline Brown of Van Buren, Susan Liggett (Bill) of Mulberry, Kimberly Cantrell (Jody) of Van Buren, Marty Goins (J.R. Williams) of Alma and Lisa Laney (Larry) of Muldrow; two sons, Steve Swaim of Muskogee, Okla., and Jerry Dale Bledsoe of Vero Beach, Fla.; a sister, Glenda Jones of Liberty; four brothers, Charlie Swaim and Robert Swaim, both of Van Buren, and Jerry Swaim and Earl Swaim, both of Natural Dam; 19 grandchildren; and 27 great-grandchildren.
Private funeral service will be held at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow at Hall Cemetery in Natural Dam, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Viewing will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 30 at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Jody Cantrell, J.R. Williams, Billy Liggett, Austin Turner, Shawn Brown and Anthony Brown.
To place an online tribute, please go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
4794745081
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved