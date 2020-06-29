Elbert Swaim
Elbert "Jackie" Jackson Swaim, 80, of Van Buren passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020, in Fort Smith. He was born Oct. 30, 1939, in Van Buren to Fred and Evelyn Swaim. He was an upholsterer and of Assembly of God faith. He was loved greatly.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife of 38 years, Glenda Swaim; a son, Richard Dean Swaim; a son-in-law, Rick Brown; and a grandson, Braxton Goins.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Swaim of Fort Smith; six daughters, Pam Gregory (Glenn) of Mountainburg, Jacqueline Brown of Van Buren, Susan Liggett (Bill) of Mulberry, Kimberly Cantrell (Jody) of Van Buren, Marty Goins (J.R. Williams) of Alma and Lisa Laney (Larry) of Muldrow; two sons, Steve Swaim of Muskogee, Okla., and Jerry Dale Bledsoe of Vero Beach, Fla.; a sister, Glenda Jones of Liberty; four brothers, Charlie Swaim and Robert Swaim, both of Van Buren, and Jerry Swaim and Earl Swaim, both of Natural Dam; 19 grandchildren; and 27 great-grandchildren.
Private funeral service will be held at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow at Hall Cemetery in Natural Dam, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Viewing will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 30 at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Jody Cantrell, J.R. Williams, Billy Liggett, Austin Turner, Shawn Brown and Anthony Brown.
Published in Times Record from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.