Elbert Swaim

Elbert "Jackie" Jackson Swaim, 80, of Van Buren died Saturday, June 27, 2020, in Fort Smith.

Private funeral service will be at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home Chapel with burial at Hall Cemetery in Natural Dam.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia; six daughters, Pam Gregory, Jacqueline Brown, Susan Liggett, Kimberly Cantrell, Marty Goins and Lisa Laney; two sons, Steve Swaim and Jerry Bledsoe; a sister, Glenda Jones; four brothers, Charlie, Robert, Jerry and Earl Swaim; 19 grandchildren; and 27 great-grandchildren.



