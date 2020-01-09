Home

Elbert "Boog" Younger, 85, of Roland died Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, in Roland.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Monday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Muldrow with burial at Roland City Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Lillie; three daughters, JoAnn Hayes, Vicki Younger and Rita Benge, all of Roland; a son, Gary Younger of Roland; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 2-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home, where the family will greet from 4-6 p.m. Sunday.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 10, 2020
