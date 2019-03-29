|
Eleanor Ham
Eleanor Louise (Foster) Ham, 82, of Fort Smith passed away March 25, 2019. She was born Sept. 17, 1936, in Topeka, Kan., to the late John and Hazel (Reeser) Foster.
She was preceded in death by her parents; late husband, Donald Van Ham; and one brother Norm (Loyce) Foster.
She is survived by two sons, Kenneth Ham of Fort Smith and Ronald Ham of Hardy; grandchildren; Joseph (Jennifer) Ham of Alma, Angela Ham of Jonesboro, Ben Ham of Jonesboro and Shane (Ravin) Ham of Memphis, Tenn.; great-grandchildren, Andrew Ibarra, Timothy and Gavin Ham, Ysabella Mendoza, Addison, Madelyn and Landry Ham and Kennedy and Eli Ham; great-great-grandchildren, Riley Ibarra and Jayden Ham; brothers, Carl (Connie) Foster, Melvin "Bud" Foster and Joe Foster; brother-in-law, Howard (Sharon) and Gary Ham; and her caregivers, Kathy Cambron and Gwen Shibley.
Memorial service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Fort Smith. Cremation is under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 31, 2019