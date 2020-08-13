Elizabeth Arnold

Elizabeth Ann Arnold, 84, of Alma passed away Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at her home. She was born Oct. 10, 1935, in Alma to Raymond and Mamie (Lovegrove) Smith. She was a retired teller and bookkeeper from Citizens Bank for 25 years and a homemaker. She was a member of Concord Baptist Church and the Red Hat Society and a 1955 graduate of Alma High School. She loved traveling and playing golf. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Cleo and Eddy "Sonny" Smith.

Survivors include her husband of 63 years, Wilfred Arnold of the home; a son, Randy Arnold and wife Vicki of Alma; two grandchildren, Jared Arnold and wife Alicia of Alma and Lindsey Treece and husband Tyler of Edmond, Okla.; four great-grandchildren, Jameson and Brandon Treece and Ainsley and Brooks Arnold; five sisters, Barbara Patton and Edith Harvey, both of northwest Arkansas, Wanda Meadors of Mulberry and Brenda Reed and Shirlene Carter, both of Alma; and three brothers, Clyde Smith, Dean Smith and Jimmy Don Smith, all of Alma.

The family would like to express their deep appreciation to Felisha Keith for her loving care over the last few months.

Funeral service will be at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15 at Concord Baptist Church with the Revs. Dale Walker and Scott Reed officiating, Interment will be at Freedom Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma. The service will be live streamed on Ocker-Putman Funeral Home's Facebook page.

The family will visit with friends from 5-7 p.m. Friday at Ocker Funeral Home, 917 U.S. 64 East, Alma.

Pallbearers will be Jared Arnold, Alan Tumminello, Jamie Smith, Tim Patton, Todd Patton and Chris Harvey.

Honorary pallbearers are the deacons of Concord Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Concord Church Benevolence Fund, 6105 Alma Highway, Van Buren, AR 72956.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store