Elizabeth Arnold

Elizabeth Ann Arnold, 84, of Alma died Aug. 12, 2020, at her home.

Funeral service will be 9 a.m. Saturday at Concord Baptist Church with burial at Freedom Cemetery, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home.

She is survived by her husband, Wilfred; a son, Randy Arnold; five sisters; three brothers; two grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.



