Elizabeth Beesley
Elizabeth "Liz" Marie Beesley, 44, of Fort Smith passed from this life July 6, 2019, in Fort Smith. Liz was born Jan. 1, 1975, in Fort Smith to the late Robert and Sondra Worst.
In death, Liz was able to help numerous people through organ donation.
She is survived by her children, Kayla and Gabriel; her brothers, Bobby, Michael and Johnny Worst; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her brother, Gary Worst.
Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019, at First Church of God in Van Buren. Arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
To leave an online memory, visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on July 12, 2019