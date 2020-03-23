|
|
Elizabeth Bolton
Elizabeth G. Bolton, age 86, passed away March 22, 2020. She was born Aug. 3, 1933. She was a retired school teacher from Dallas for 20 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Curtis Bolton; and her parents, W.L. and Tillie Chappell.
She is survived by a son, John of Fort Smith; a brother, Euell Chappell of Florida; and four grandchildren, Kalyn, Christina, Emilee and Braylee.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at Lewis Funeral Chapel with private interment at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral chapel.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 24, 2020