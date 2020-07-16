Elizabeth Cartwright

1/
Elizabeth Mae Cartwright, 58, of Sallisaw died July 15, 2020, in Sallisaw.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Sallisaw.
She is survived by a son, Dale Harris; his mother, Edna Cartwright; two sisters, Sandra Hoover and Rita Moore; three brothers, Arvil, Randal and Joe Cartwright; three grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 2-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

