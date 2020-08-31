Or Copy this URL to Share

Elizabeth Dolan

Elizabeth Dolan, 93, of Pocola died Aug. 20, 2020.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Christian Grove Free Will Baptist Church in Pocola with burial at White Bluff Cemetery in Bonanza, under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Spiro.

She is survived by three daughters, Rhonda Wilson, Sharon McNeill and Jeanie Archey; a son, Dennis Dolan; 12 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and 11 great-great-grandchildren.



