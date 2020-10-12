1/1
Elizabeth Gillespie
1939 - 2020
Elizabeth "Nikki" Ward Gillespie, 80, passed away peacefully on Oct. 10, 2020. Born on Oct. 13, 1939, in Fort Smith, she was the daughter of Elizabeth Clendening Ward and stepdaughter of Mary Elizabeth Ward Gans and James A. Ward III.
Nikki was a graduate of Dana Hall School in Wellesley, Mass., and a graduate of Hollins College in Roanoke, Va. She was a member of Episcopal Church of the Ascension, where she was actively involved with the altar guild and bereavement committee, of which she served as chairman for many years. She loved growing and arranging flowers, cooking, attending afternoon teas with close friends and spending time with her sisters and grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert "Bob" Gratton Gillespie Jr.; and three siblings, Sally Rand Ward, James A. Ward IV and Robert D. Long.
She is survived by a daughter, Sally Rand Wallace (Matthew) of Crozet, Va.; a son, Robert "Bart" Gillespie (Rebecca) of Stuttgart; three grandchildren, William Robert Wallace, Katherine Rand Wallace and Grace Elizabeth Gillespie; two sisters, Miriam Ward and Cornelia Ward Thode; and several nieces and nephews.
A special thank you goes out to the gifted caregivers that were responsible for her care and support these past few months.
Funeral service will be held at Episcopal Church of the Ascension at a later date for the safety of loved ones. Arrangements are under the direction of Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory in Hickory, N.C.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made in her honor to Episcopal Church of the Ascension, 726 First Ave. N.W., Hickory, NC 28601; or Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Road S.W., Lilburn, GA 30047.
Online condolences may be sent at www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com.

Published in Times Record from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
