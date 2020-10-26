Elizabeth Gutierrez

Elizabeth "Babydoll" Gutierrez, 73, of Vian died Oct. 22, 2020, in Sallisaw.

Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Thursday at McCoy Evening Shade Cemetery in Vian, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.

She is survived by her companion, Herbert St. John; two daughters, Angie Cheater and Josie Gutierrez; a sister, Okla Cheater; a brother, Pat Morris; and 11 grandchildren.

Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.



