1/
Elizabeth Gutierrez
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth Gutierrez
Elizabeth "Babydoll" Gutierrez, 73, of Vian died Oct. 22, 2020, in Sallisaw.
Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Thursday at McCoy Evening Shade Cemetery in Vian, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.
She is survived by her companion, Herbert St. John; two daughters, Angie Cheater and Josie Gutierrez; a sister, Okla Cheater; a brother, Pat Morris; and 11 grandchildren.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved