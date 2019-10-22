|
|
Elizabeth Jimenez
Elizabeth Mila Jimenez went home to be with the Lord on Oct. 18, 2019. She was born April 30, 2019, to Sarah and Alexander Jimenez. Elizabeth's eyes lit up with each smile, giggle and squeal as she brought joy, laughter and love to everyone's lives.
Elizabeth leaves behind to cherish her memories her parents, Alexander and Sarah Jimenez; a sister, Madelyn Joy Jimenez; a brother, Anthony Alexander Jimenez; her grandparents, Gary and Tracy Keifer of Fort Smith and Aicardo Sr. and Luzmila Rojas of Houston; her great-grandmother, Joy Ann Keifer of Fort Smith; her aunts and uncles, Joshua and Jennifer Keifer of Fort Smith, Aicardo Rojas Jr. of Houston, John and Cynthia Rojas of New Caney, Texas, and Sandra and Hector Doria of Houston; and countless other family members and friends who loved her.
Funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at United Methodist Church, 110 N. Friendswood Drive, Friendswood, Texas, under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home in Pearland, Texas.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Crowder Funeral Home Chapel, 2422 E. Broadway St., Pearland.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 23, 2019