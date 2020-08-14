Elizabeth Kramer
Elizabeth Dahlem Kramer, 92, of Fort Smith passed away Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. She was born Nov. 20, 1927, in Altus to Joseph and Pauline Dahlem.
She was a member of St. Michael's Catholic Church, the Altar Society, Golden Agers and Compassionate Ministries. She loved baking cinnamon rolls, being involved with her church, watching soaps on TV with her sister and spending time with her grandkids and granddogs.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Deacon Joe Kramer; a son-in-law, Ricky Taber; and seven brothers and sisters.
She is survived by two daughters, Linda Taber and Nancy Scherrey and husband Tom, both of Fort Smith; two sons, Bob Kramer and companion Jan of Batavia, Ohio, and Ken Kramer and wife Kanessa of Cincinnati; a sister, Cecilia Taylor of Ozark; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19 at St. Michael's Catholic Church with interment to follow at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Rosary will be said at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home Chapel, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be her grandchildren, Bryan Taber, Tom Scherrey Jr., Michael Scherrey, Gwen Wilburn, Justin Kramer, Jim Holloway, Cory Henderson, McKinley Kramer and Kennedy Kramer.
